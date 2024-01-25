Marcos attends VP Sara's education report presentation

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. attends the Basic Education Report 2024 presentation by Vice President Sara Duterte, the concurrent Secretary of Education, on Thursday, 25 January at Sofitel Plaza in Pasay City.

In January 2023, Duterte unveiled her department's MATATAG agenda, which aims to address challenges and issues in basic education. The Vice President also introduced Digi-Ed 2028, the flagship program that highlights the department's technological advancements.

Marcos commended Duterte's work as Education Secretary, noting that the mandate of DepEd is the most difficult among the country's sectors.

Joining the President and the Vice President at the event were Senators Pia Cayetano and Win Gathalian, and DepEd Undersecretary Gina Gonong. |via Yummie Dingding