Luzon dams exhibit unstable water level

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration reported that the water levels of some dams in Luzon are on a ‘decreasing trend.’

Weather Specialist Adelaida Duran attributed this to the reduced rainfall in some parts of the country amid the ongoing strong and mature El Niño phenomenon.

“The rains ended in San Roque at the end of October. Since then, San Roque has not received any rain, and we are using it, so the trend of (water level in) San Roque dam is decreasing,” she said in a climate forum on Wednesday.

“The only rain recorded in Pantabangan was in November. This reached almost 15 millimeters of rainfall, so the trend of Pantabagan Dam is still decreasing,” she continued.

Based on the state weather bureau's monitoring on Thursday at 6 AM, the dams of San Roque in Pangasinan, Pantabangan in Nueva Ecija, and Caliraya in Laguna province registered the lowest drop in water in 24 hours.

San Roque Dam’s water level is at 253.51, -0.35 below the registered 253.86 water level on Wednesday. Its normal high water level is 280.00 meters.

Pantabangan Dam’s water level is 194.86, a -0.20 decline from the registered 195.06 water level on the previous day. Its normal high water level is 221.00 meters.

Caliraya Dam’s water level is 287.09, a -0.12 decrease from Wednesday’s 287.21 registered water level. No normal high water level was provided.

Meanwhile, the dams of Binga in Itogon, Benguet, Ambuklao in Bokod, Benguet, and Ipo in Norzagaray, Bulacan, showed an increase in water level.

Binga Dam’s water level is at 573.83, a 0.10 rise from the registered 573.73 water level on Wednesday. Its normal high water level is 575.00 meters.

Ambuklao Dam’s water level is at 751.51, 0.5 higher than the registered 751.46 water level on Wednesday. Its normal high water level is 752.00 meters.

Ipo Dam’s water level is at 98.02, a 0.02 increase from the registered 98.00 water level on Wednesday. Its normal high water level is 101.00 meters.

Water levels are expected to decrease further as the country continues to experience below-normal to way-below-normal rainfall in February, said PAGASA, but noted that it would not dip below the minimum operating level.