Lone bidder acquires bid docs for 2025 online voting

The Commission on Elections declared on Thursday that a lone bidder has acquired bid documents for the procurement of the Online Voting and Counting System intended for overseas voting in the 2025 midterm elections.

This was confirmed by Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco that the company SMS Global Technologies Inc. which was represented by Ma. Cerestina Zurbano, bought the documents on Tuesday.

“As of now, there is a lone purchaser of the bidding documents. Bid documents may be purchased until Feb. 8, 2024, the deadline for Bid Submission, which will be followed by the bid opening,” Laudiangco said.

"Only one has so far purchased bid documents, several potential bidders are present here at the Pre Bid Conference, which is being live streamed at the Comelec Facebook and YouTube Channels, plus hybrid mode through MS Teams for the benefit of interested bidders who cannot physically attend,” he added.

The Approved Budget for the Contract for the online voting system is PHP465.8 million.

Among those who attended the Pre-Bid Conference at the Training Room 2, 4th flr., Bureau of Treasury, Palacio del Gobernador, Intramuros, Manila on Thursday were representatives from prospective bidders Scytl, Makopa, Edge Com, SMSGT, Sisco, AMA group, Vohtz, Indra, and Tambuli Labs.

Among the observers are from the National Movement for Free Elections or Namfrel, Comelec Advisory Council-Department of Information and Communications Technology, Commission on Audit and SMMT.

Virtual participants represented companies such as MYBUSBEE Inc., Kolonwel Trading, WJD Total, Secur Links, among others.

The bid opening is scheduled for February 8 at 10:30 a.m. on the third floor of the Palacio del Gobernador.