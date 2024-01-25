Invest in Phl’s own solutions

Over more than 50 years, Australia’s development partnership with the Philippines has had a longstanding focus on education, peace and security (including in Muslim Mindanao), and disaster and climate resilience.
Australia also runs programs in economic growth, infrastructure, governance, law and justice and social protection.
Given the countries’ long-standing partnerships with key humanitarian and multilateral organizations, Australia and the Philippines are well-placed to pivot their programs to deliver critical equipment and services, and support Philippine agencies to address constraints and improve their systems.
Australia’s support to the Philippines fosters inclusive, cohesive communities and helps mitigate threats to regional security, reinforcing their strong defense and security-cooperation partnerships.
“It has been almost 10 years since Australia’s last long-term development policy. Our world has changed. The coming decade will be decisive for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Australian minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong said.
Its support has a substantial focus on the Bangsamoro, which is home to some of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.
Australia’s investments in education help ensure learning continuity for students to avoid an increase in school dropout rates, which would have long-term economic and social implications.
It assists with distance learning and help train teachers to deliver classes remotely, including tailored support for learners with disabilities.
Australia is working innovatively with key partners to strengthen policies and institutions and advance inclusive economic growth.
It works with local governments and
women-led small- and medium-sized enterprises to increase their preparedness for and resilience to economic shocks, including impacts from climate change.
The last pandemic has made more urgent the need for semi- and low-skilled workers to adapt to the emerging changes facing key Philippine industries.
Australia is working with the Philippine government and the private sector on the challenges of technological disruption by helping identify the skills required by workers most at risk of being displaced by automation.
Efforts to reskill and upskill workers have been front and center to boost labor competitiveness and kick-start the economy.
In the thick of the pandemic, Australia’s development program provided over 8.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses (since 2020), including 6 million pediatric doses, as well as routine immunization.
It provided $6.4 million in emergency humanitarian support to those affected by super typhoon “Rai” and severe tropical storm “Nalgae” through UN agencies and non-government organizations.
Australia improved education access to disadvantaged and remote communities in the Bangsamoro region by supporting early-grade education of 6,559 girls and 6,883 boys.
The country trained 145 senior Philippine government officials through four Australia Awards short courses focused on digital leadership in the public sector, Law of the Sea, emergency broadcasting, and dam design and safety.
Australia funded research and capacity building projects to improve the productivity, competitiveness and sustainability of agri-food systems for human, environmental and economic resilience.
It trained 109 local government officials and community members (93 percent women and girls) to promote sexual and reproductive health and help prevent gender-based violence.
It supported 270 women entrepreneurs (including seven with disabilities) to improve 49 micro and small enterprises.
In August 2023, Australia released a new international development policy, setting the long-term direction for its development program.
“We are committed to rebuilding the resources and capability required to make Australia a development partner of choice, and to delivering a program of which all Australians can be proud,” Australian minister for international development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said.