Invest in Phl’s own solutions

Over more than 50 years, Australia’s development partnership with the Philippines has had a longstanding focus on education, peace and security (including in Muslim Mindanao), and disaster and climate resilience.

Australia also runs programs in economic growth, infrastructure, governance, law and justice and social protection.

Given the countries’ long-standing partnerships with key humanitarian and multilateral organizations, Australia and the Philippines are well-placed to pivot their programs to deliver critical equipment and services, and support Philippine agencies to address constraints and improve their systems.

Australia’s support to the Philippines fosters inclusive, cohesive communities and helps mitigate threats to regional security, reinforcing their strong defense and security-cooperation partnerships.

“It has been almost 10 years since Australia’s last long-term development policy. Our world has changed. The coming decade will be decisive for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Australian minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong said.

Its support has a substantial focus on the Bangsamoro, which is home to some of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.