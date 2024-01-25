Health expert: We advocate abstinence from alcohol

Does drinking alcoholic beverages increase one's chance of getting liver cancer? A health expert weighed in.

"Recent studies have shown that there is really no safe limit of alcohol consumption [that] has been shown to accelerate or cause liver disease," Dr. Angelo Lozada, Vice President of the Hepatology Society of the Philippines, said during the Department of Health Kapihan session on Wednesday.

"So talagang wala nang (There really is no) safe limit. So kami (we) the Hepatology Society, we really advocate abstinence from alcohol," Lozada stressed.

Citing recent studies, Lozada said even those who consume a lesser amount of alcohol still have a potential risk for developing alcohol-related diseases.

"So talagang sa alcohol (When it comes to alcoholic beverages), avoid as much as possible," he added.

Asked if consuming street food also affects one's chance of getting a liver disease, Lozada said it is highly possible.

"Alam naman nating (We know that) street food can be full of fat and be really unhealthy so consumption of food that is high fat, high fructose, high sugar, can lead to accelerated development of fatty liver," Lozada added.

"Not just fatty liver but other metabolic diseases [such as] hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, high cholesterol."

Lozada stressed anew that avoidance of street food would help curb the development of fatty liver and other metabolic diseases.