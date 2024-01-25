DOH: Rabies cases up by 63%

The Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday that it has observed a 63 percent increase in rabies cases in the country.

From 1 to 13 January, the DOH said it recorded a total of seven human rabies cases nationally.

It also logged 13 cases from 17 to 31 December, compared to the eight cases reported two weeks prior.

Moreover, the regions that saw higher cases included Metro Manila, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro.

"Rabies kills. Pets such as cats and dogs may carry rabies and infect their owners. Stray cats and dogs may likewise do so," the DOH noted.

It noted that a law requires local government units to "ensure that all dogs are properly immunized, and where there are stray dogs, to strictly enforce dog impounding activities."

"The DOH is tasked to provide post-bite treatment at minimum expense to humans who are exposed, and pre-exposure prophylaxis to high risk personnel," the DOH said.

"Prevention is always better than cure: all cats and dogs must be vaccinated against rabies, and all animal bites must be brought to medical attention immediately," it added.