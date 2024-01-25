DOH: Dengue cases decline in January

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday that dengue cases have declined in January.

The DOH said it observed a 16 percent decrease nationwide in dengue cases from 3 to 16 December (8,629 cases) to 17 to 31 December (7,274 cases).

This has gone down further to 5,572 cases recorded from 1 to 13 January.

"Usually, dengue cases increase during the rainy season. However, with El Niño, families and establishments are expected to store water," the DOH noted.

"Water containers must always be covered and regularly cleaned to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs," it added.

The DOH, however, noted that the numbers may change due to late consultations and reports.

Meanwhile, 14 deaths have been reported from 1 to 13 January, giving a cafe fatality rate of 0.24 percent.

Caraga showed an increase in cases in the recent from 17 to 31 December from 3 to 16 December, reporting 635 cases.

Soccsksargen also showed an increase in cases from 1 to 13 January with 846 cases.

The DOH reiterated the 5S Strategy against dengue: search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; use self-protection measures; seek early consultation; say yes to fogging where needed; and start and sustain hydration.