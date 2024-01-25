CAAP’s random drug tests yield zero positive results among airline crew

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported that throughout the entire year of 2023, random drug tests were done, and no air crew members were tested positive.

The Office of the Flight Surgeon and Aviation Medicine conducted random testing on 118 in-flight crew members who arrived at the 44 commercial airports managed by CAAP during the year.

The results underscore CAAP's strict monitoring efforts to ensure that airline crews, responsible for passenger well-being during flights, remain free from the influence of illegal drugs.

Aside from the airline crews, CAAP employees also undergo yearly random drug testing; of these, 16 out of 3,054 tests produced positive results.

All personnel who tested positive on the drug test are on job orders, and have been dismissed from their positions.