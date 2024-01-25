Bong Go joins 42nd anniversary celebration of Lung Center

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally attended the 42nd anniversary celebration of the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) in Quezon City on Wednesday, 24 January.

In his speech, Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reaffirmed his support for the health institution, pledging to continue supporting efforts to enhance its facilities and services.

Among the programs this year advocated by Go, together with fellow senators led by Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara and Senior Vice Chair Pia Cayetano, include the Lung Transplant Program, Screening for Early Lung Cancer Detection and Treatment Program, and the Biobanking for Pulmonary Diseases Project.

During the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, Go also advocated for additional funding for LCP for its facilities, equipment enhancements and additional medical assistance for patients.

In his speech, Go acknowledged the invaluable contributions of 95 healthcare workers and staff who were recognized during the event for their service. He lauded those who received Service Awards and Recognitions and provided gift packs to the awardees.

“Alam nyo ang dapat pong pasalamatan natin hindi po kaming mga elected officials, ang dapat pasalamatan (ay) kayo po, yung mga medical frontliners. Dahil hindi po natin mararating itong kinatatayuan natin kung hindi po dahil sa inyong sakripisyo sa panahon ng pandemya. Palakpakan po natin ang ating mga medical frontliners,” Go expressed.

Moreover, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of Republic Act No. 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to appeal to the executive to release the pending health emergency allowances due to qualified healthcare workers.

“We came up with a law na fair po sa lahat. This year, nag-approve tayo ng about Php19 billion para sa ating Health Emergency Allowance at bilang mambabatas, hindi po ako titigil na kukulitin, pupukpukin ang DBM at ang ating Department of Health para maibigay sa inyo ang what is due po sa ating mga health workers,” cited Go.

“Pinaghirapan niyo na po yun e. Services rendered na po iyon. Pinagpawisan niyo na ho yun. Pinag-trabahuhan niyo na po yung pagseserbisyo ninyo. Kaya ipaglalaban ko ho kayo,” he urged.

Senator Go also touched upon his broader healthcare initiatives, notably the Malasakit Centers which have been instrumental in providing accessible health care to Filipinos.

Principally authored and sponsored by the senator, RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, aims to provide indigent Filipino patients with convenient access to medical assistance programs under one roof. This has benefitted around ten million poor Filipinos nationwide according to DOH data.

There are 159 Malasakit centers operational nationwide, including 11 in Quezon City. Notably, the LCP houses one of these Malasakit Centers, which he briefly visited on the same day. His team served meals to several patients and frontliners there.

“Kahit sa munting paraan ko nagpapalugaw ako sa mga pasyente (at) sa mga watchers… Naghihirap po yan, tulungan po natin sila kahit na sa pamamagitan man lang ng lugaw. In my own personal capacity ay tutulong po ako sa kanila,” Go said after the event.

“Ito pong palugaw, personal capacity ko ito, tumutulong tayo sa mga pasyente, sa mga kababayan natin. Kung pwede namang ma-institutionalize po ito, may pondo naman po ang gobyerno, itulong n’yo po sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap. (Nagpapakain tayo) para hindi sila maghihirap, wala na silang iisipin muna habang nag-aasikaso sa mga pasyente (at) sa mga watchers,” he cited.

During his visit, numerous patients expressed gratitude to Go for his continuing efforts to help poor and indigent patients.

“It’s an open secret. Si Senator Bong Go is one of the saving graces of public service dahil, lalo na po medical, siya lang ang nakita ko na punung-puno ng malasakit. Kaya bagay na bagay ang (salitang) malasakit sa inyo, senator. And I hope that you continue with your public service for a very long time,” expressed John Lesaca, a notable violinist who played during the event.

Go then emphasized to hospital personnel his humble request for them to ensure all patients, especially the underprivileged, are accommodated in public hospitals.

“Mahal ko rin po kayo. Lalung-lalo na yung mga pasyenteng mga mahihirap. Nandirito po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Salamat po sa pagmamahal. Mahal ko kayong lahat mga kapwa ko Pilipino,” he said addressing the patients in the audience.

Go also mentioned his initiative to establish halfway houses near major medical centers. The budget for three halfway houses was funded this year through the support of Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee. A halfway house is a type of transitional lodging designed to support individuals and families undergoing medical treatments far from their homes.

"Naisipan ko po ito na maglagay ng Balay Pasilungan, yung halfway house po... Yung mga watcher po ng pasyente, dun na po sila titira, hihiga. At meron pong tatlo na itatayo this year," shared Go.

"Pansinin niyo (kapag) bagong opera (ang pasyente) sa Heart Center, yung ibang (watcher) nagre-renta ng boarding house dahil wala silang pagtitirhan habang nagbabantay sila... Yan po ang intensyon nun, para meron silang matitirhan pansamantala," he added.

Meanwhile, as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, Go highlighted that the newly enacted law aims to establish Regional Specialty Centers within currently operating regional hospitals under the DOH to provide specialized healthcare to all regions.

“Malaki po ang part ng Lung Center bilang isa sa mga specialty hospitals sa implementasyon ng Regional Specialty Centers Act. As the hospital with the highest capability for lung care, the Lung Center of the Philippines will provide specialty training and technical assistance, in collaboration with the DOH, to specialty centers to ensure delivery of quality services,” he emphasized.

According to Go, establishing Regional Specialty Centers will not only bring specialized medical services closer to the people, but will also help decongest national specialty hospitals in Metro Manila such as LCP.

Building on his commitment to improve access to healthcare, Go also emphasized his support for establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide to bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection to communities.