Baguio alarmed over gastroenteritis outbreak

BAGUIO CITY — The local government here has declared an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis after the City Health Services Office listed 1,602 incident reports with 218 affected establishments and 80 affected households as of 10 January 2024.

The Baguio LGU said that to combat the outbreak, intensified measures including the conduct of massive testing of water sources including water delivery companies and deep wells are expected.

Meantime, Baguio City Police Office investigators were also tapped to assist the CHSO and Baguio Water District personnel in speeding up data gathering and water testing operations in the ongoing investigation to determine the root cause of the outbreak.