Asialink reports P12.6-B mostly MSMEs’ loans

Asialink Finance Corp. capped off a strong 2023 with over P12.6 billion in loans disbursed, fueled by surging demand from small and medium-sized enterprises and strategic partnerships.

The company forecasts even greater milestones in 2024, aiming to expand its customer base and resources.

Asialink’s loan volume climbed steadily throughout the year, driven by an influx of nearly 29,500 new borrowers seeking financing for their growing businesses.

To cater to this demand, the company forged alliances with key players in the Philippine financial landscape.

These alliances included a P2-billion corporate notes facility arranged by RCBC Capital and SB Capital, with RCBC, Security Bank, EastWest Bank, PBCOM and UnionBank as noteholders.

Additionally, Asialink secured P1 billion from Yuanta Savings Bank and the Small Business Corporation.

These deals significantly enhance Asialink’s reach, opening doors for SMEs traditionally excluded from accessing traditional funding sources.

Furthermore, collaborations with online car sales platform Carbay Philippines Inc. and CIBI Information bolster the company’s portfolio and refine its security processes.

“Our partner network is one of our key strengths,” emphasized Asialink CEO Robert Jordan Jr.

Partnerships path to growth

He detailed the company’s plans to gain market share through partnerships with brand-new car and truck dealerships across the country, alongside expanding its network of used vehicle dealers.

“We are strategically expanding our network by actively seeking partnerships with both institutional entities and individual lead generators,” Jordan explained. “This initiative aims to broaden our reach and diversify our lead generation sources.”

Asialink’s achievements were recognized at the prestigious Asian Banking and Finance Awards, where it was named the 2023 Financing Company of the Year.

Founded in 1997 with a mere P3-million capital, the company has demonstrably emerged as a champion for SMEs in the Philippines.

As Asialink enters 2024 armed with a robust loan portfolio, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to expanding its reach, its outlook remains exceptionally bright. The company’s unwavering focus on empowering SMEs positions it for continued success and reinforces its role as a vital contributor to the economy’s growth.