Vatican court convicts priest in teen sex abuse case

A Vatican appeals court on Tuesday sentenced a priest to two and half years in prison for corrupting a minor, the latest chapter of a teen sex abuse case at a school for altar boys in the Vatican City.

The judges also fined Gabriele Martinelli, a former pupil at the St. Pius X pre-seminary and now a priest, 1,000 euros, according to the decision seen by Agence France-Presse.

Martinelli was accused of assaulting a fellow altar boy — years before he joined the clergy.

The sexual relationship between the pair started in 2007, when Martinelli was 14 and his younger peer 13, and continued until 2012.

That trial was the first to be held before a Vatican criminal court over allegations of sex abuse or cover-ups within Vatican territory.