Strong Group escapes Al Ahli for 5th straight win

Strong Group Athletics enters the quarterfinal of the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship undefeated after narrowly escaping Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya 91-89, at the Al Nasr Club in Dubai early Thursday (Manila time).

The Filipino ballclub finished Group B with a 5-0 record and is now awaiting for its opponent in the knockout stages.

With Strong Group holding an 89-82 lead with one minute and 22 seconds in the fourth quarter, Al Ahli went on a 6-0 run to to close the gap to one with 31 seconds remaining.

Jordan heading then sank two free throws with 18 ticks left in the game to give Strong Group a 91-88 lead.

Walter Munoz missed a potential game-tying triple with six seconds left in the game as Wadji Oman split his free throws as the clock expired.

Jordan Heading led Strong Group with 19 points while Kevin Quiambao and NBA champion Dwight Howard both scored 17 points each.

Naseim Badrush scored 27 points as Al Ahli drops to a 4-1 record.

The quarterfinal match begins on Friday, 26 January, at the same venue.