Signature goal hit — Salceda

Proponents of the People’s Initiative, or PI, have reached the 12-percent requirement for signatures to amend the Constitution, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda said on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Salceda claimed that the controversial People’s Initiative for Charter change had gathered enough support from the public despite the Senate’s strong opposition to it.

“As of last night, we have reached the 12.1-percent threshold; we have reached the mandate of the people. So, the Constitution should operate as provided,” he said.

“It is easy to do name-calling but 12.1 percent of the population have signed on. I think they (senators) think lowly of the people. They (the people) will not sign documents without fully understanding it,” he added.

The Constitution provides three ways to change the Charter: through a constitutional convention, a constituent assembly, or a people’s initiative.

12% of voters

To amend the Constitution through a people’s initiative, those who advocate for it should gather the signatures of at least 12 percent of voters nationwide, or 3 percent of voters in each district across the country.

There are 254 legislative districts in the Philippines.

Salceda made the remarks after the Senate issued a strongly worded manifesto expressing opposition to the ongoing people’s initiative purportedly carried out by members of the House of Representatives.

All 24 members of the Senate signed the manifesto against the people’s initiative which they claimed proposes only one change in the Charter — to “eliminate the Senate from the equation.”