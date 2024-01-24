Sardines, other commodity prices spike

The staple food of Filipinos under the poverty line, sardines, and other food items spiked prices, the second for this year.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Trade Assistant Secretary for the Consumer Protection Group, Amanda Nograles said that the Department of Trade and Industry approved the price increase of four out of 15 stock-keeping units of sardines, with the price range of P20.50 to P21.25, a 14 to 15 percent increase from the suggested retail price released last February 2023.

Also, an SKU out of 5 SKUs of powdered milk showed an increase of 9 percent, with a price range of P70.75.

On the other hand, four out of 10 SKUs of toilet soap also posted an increase of 10 percent with a P17 price range.

The price adjustments of the said commodities were approved last 17 January 2024, and only announced on 24 January, Wednesday.

Earlier, price adjustments have been approved for 3 of 13 SKUs of coffee and 6 of 19 SKUs of salt.