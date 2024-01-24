PITX to expand services for projected 150-M passengers

Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, or PITX, the country’s premier integrated landport, will expand its services to support its plan of serving a total of 150 million passengers this year.

“We are thrilled to see this milestone come to fruition this year, and we owe it all to our passengers who have put their trust in our services,” PITX Corporate Affairs and Gov’t Relations Head Jason Salvador said on Tuesday.

“We are committed to continuously improving our operations and services to provide a safe, convenient, and seamless transport experience for everyone,” he added.

Extensive network

PITX said it will continuously augment its network, which can presently facilitate a total of 100 routes, providing an extensive network for increased convenience and accessibility for passengers.

The addition of new routes will contribute to PITX’s mission of becoming the central hub for domestic transportation, enabling travelers to reach their destinations with ease.

These efforts have resulted in a steady increase in passenger traffic, from 127 million passengers recorded from 2019 to 2023, to 150 million passengers this year.