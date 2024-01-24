PBBM to PSC: Promote inclusivity, accessibility in sports

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to continue promoting inclusivity and accessibility in sports, reaching out to marginalized communities and making sports a mainstream activity for all Filipinos.

In his speech during the awarding of incentives to the medalists of the 4th Asian Para Games in Malacañang, Marcos instructed the PSC and all other sports associations to continue "breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes."

Marcos explained that a good sports program should harness our collective strengths to realize the common good.

"In so doing, we can look forward to a new Philippines, Bagong Pilipinas, that is bound by the ideals of industry, integrity, and teamwork and committed to the pursuit of greatness and excellence," Marcos said.

"We must train, we must fund, and nurture our national sporting elite that (can) compete with the world's best so they can bring us pride, glory and inspiration. We can do that together with mass sports (to) build a robust national spirit for a common goal," Marcos added.

Meanwhile, Marcos hailed the country's para-athletes as "heroes" for their outstanding performance in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China last October.

"It is just fitting that we are honoring our nation's para-athletes here in the Heroes Hall, for this is what best describes what you are and who you are," Marcos said.

The President also likened the para-athletes to Apolinario Mabini, a Filipino revolutionary who despite losing the use of his legs, became a key figure in the country's fight for independence.

"Mabini, who after losing the use of his legs, used his brilliant mind to rally the people to rise up, to fight, and chase the freedom that we so well-deserved," Marcos said.

"You are also like that. You do not let your disability discourage you from doing what you wanted, nor did it deter you from achieving your dreams," he added.

The President also announced that the government will be providing financial incentives to the para-athletes, as well as to their coaches and families.

"It is only fitting that, apart from the thanks of a grateful nation, we also present you with incentives to help you along," Marcos said.

"We are well aware of the numerous requirements when we compete in international sports competitions," he added.

The Philippine government gave incentives to the para athletes who excelled in the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China last year, following the provisions of Republic Act 10699, also known as the Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act.

Securing a total of 10 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals, the country secured the 9th position in the overall medal standings.

A sum of P19.5 million was allocated as bonuses for the para athletes, PSC said.