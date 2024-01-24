Palawan inaugurates town rescue building

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The southern Palawan town of Narra has inaugurated a new rescue building which is seen as a key development in enhancing the area’s readiness for emergencies.

The infrastructure was part of a larger project by the provincial government to establish Rescue Operation Centers across various Palawan municipalities, aiming to expedite disaster and accident response times.

Officials in the town said that the newly-opened facility is more than just a rescue center as it will also serve as a central command hub during crisis situations equipped with vital emergency tools and supplies and ready to offer essential support services after emergencies.

This initiative is expected to enhance the municipality’s resilience and preparedness in dealing with urgent situations.

Governor Dennis Socrates, who presided over the inauguration, stressed the importance of such centers in a community’s safety and emergency response infrastructure. He pointed out their role in saving lives and mitigating the effects of emergencies.

“In my experience, one of the things people are most grateful for is the rescue and quick response. It gives them peace of mind, knowing that there is a government agency ready to respond when needed,” Socrates said.