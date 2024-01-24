More teeth in fight vs cybercrime

The fight against cybercrime was boosted after the Philippines and the Council of Europe reached a strong collaboration in the fight against cybercrime.

Strengthening the fight against cybercrime was reinforced as the Supreme Court received a post-event report through the CoE’s Global Action on Cybercrime Enhanced program from the Philippine delegation that participated in the closing ceremonies of the Global Action on Cybercrime Extended (GLACY+) project and the launch of GLACY-e.

The meeting signifies the joint determination of the CoE and the Philippines to strengthen their efforts against cybercrime.

The program, a collaboration between the CoE and the European Union, designates the Philippines as the capacity-building hub for Southeast Asia. Its goal is to empower judicial authorities and law enforcement officers in handling cybercrime and cyber-related cases.

The importance of reinforcing judicial education in the ASEAN Region, particularly focusing on emerging trends and relevant legislation for international cooperation, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said.

The CJ pointed out the need for a sustainable training strategy, effective laws, and policies to address the escalating threat of cybercrime.

On the other hand, Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez, the GLACY-e National Coordinator, highlighted the obligation to develop an approach to judicial training, empowering not only the Philippines but all ASEAN countries.

This involves creating courses and forming a pool of local trainers capable of implementing them.

The meeting was attended by, Chief Justice Gesmundo, Justice Marquez, Deputy Clerk of Court and Chief Technology Officer Atty. Jed Sherwin G. Uy, Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Rainelda H. Estacio-Montesa, Makati RTC Judge Ethel V. Mercado-Gutay, and Pasig Deputy City Prosecutor Robinson A. Landicho.

Also present are Council of Europe consultant and expert Zahid Jamil and Branko Stamenkovic, along with COE Senior Program Officer Anastasia Gadja.