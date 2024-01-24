Media protection strong, UN rep told

An assurance was given by the Department of Justice to United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan of its continued pursuit against perpetrators of media killings and “red-tagging.”

Undersecretaries Raul Vasquez and Jesse Hermogenes Andres made the assurance during a dialogue with Khan.

The two DoJ officials, who represented Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, said that Khan had sought updates from them concerning the deaths of four media personalities, including broadcaster Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, as well as concerns about red-tagging in the country.

Vasquez during the dialogue assured Khan that the government has been engaged in reforms to protect members of the media.

He said all the reforms are meant to ensure that everybody, not just media practitioners, will be protected.

These reforms, Andres said, include seeking amendments to Administrative Order 35 which is a government mechanism for the investigation of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and grave violations of human rights.