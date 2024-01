LATEST

Master your element

LOOK: "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series can now be watched on Netflix starting this February. Originated from Nicklodeon's animated series of the same title, the story follows the adventures of Aang, the last airbender, to harmonize the world through mastering the four elements of air, earth, water and fire, and save it from the Fire Lord Ozai of the Fire nation.