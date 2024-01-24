Las Piñas City Council push for 'Libreng Libing' program

The Las Piñas City government through the initiatives of the city council forged memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the Libreng Libing program with various funeral service providers such as Funeraria Filipinas Inc. and Antonino Dulce Memorial Service.

This was revealed by Vice-Mayor April Aguilar who is the presiding officer of the City Council, during their 68th Regular Session held recently.

The vice-mayor said the initiative is set to provide free funeral services to Las Piñas residents, reflecting the city's commitment to supporting its citizens in times of bereavement.

Aguilar said the Joint Committee on Laws, Rules and Privileges, and Health and Social Services recommended the approval of a draft ordinance for "Libreng Burulan" which would establish free viewing at city-owned columbarium funeral chapels.

She said the measure is designed to ease the financial burden on bereaved families, ensuring dignified funeral services for all residents of Las Piñas City.

This was part of the several community welfare and healthcare initiatives of the city government to be implemented soon.

Also during the regular session Vice-Mayor Aguilar the presiding officer of the City Council, tackled the endorsement of the Office of the City Mayor for a Memorandum of Agreement with medical institutions like San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation Inc., Las Piñas City Medical Center Inc., and Pamplona Hospital and Medical Center Inc.

The vice mayor said the MOA aims to enhance the Las Piñas City Hospitalization Program to improve the healthcare services for the city's residents.

The vice-mayor added that Councilors Henry C. Medina and Filemon C. Aguilar III deliberated on a proposed ordinance focusing on the establishment of a regular weekly clean-up drive in all the 20 barangays of Las Piñas.

Aguilar added that the initiative is a proactive measure to combat the rising threat of dengue and other diseases, emphasizing the council's dedication to public health and environmental cleanliness.