Guimbal town history immortalized

Philippine Postal Corporation area director Donabel Asuncion of Western Visayas and Guimbal town Mayor Jennifer Garin-Colada unveiled the historic personalized stamps featuring various significant historical landmarks and tourist attractions of Guimbal town here.

The historic landmarks include Bantayan-Guimbal Watchtower, the 350-meter long Guimbal Bridge and Guimbal Plaza.

“It is remarkable indeed for this dynamic and progressive municipality to withstood time, survived and thrived over the course of its history under the able leadership of the late Mayor Oca Garin, who unselfishly devoted his life to public service,” Asuncion said.

“Mayor Oca’s legacy is well-secured by family members who are his stewards, following in his footsteps of dedicated service to the people,” she added.

Department of Energy Undersecretary Atty. Sharon Garin and Vice Governor Christine Garin also assisted in unveiling their hometown’s personalized stamps together with the mayor as they celebrated the 3rd Oca Garin Day.

Asuncion, meantime, proudly emphasized the importance of postage stamps in the history and culture of Filipinos, adding that they are windows and recorders of the country’s rich history.

“It is important to preserve and promote the stamps for our students and younger generations to cherish and appreciate,” Asuncion said.