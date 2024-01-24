FDA flags ‘unregistered’ banana chips, collagen coffee drink

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, 24 January, warned the public of the health risk posed by unregistered banana chips.

In an advisory, the FDA warned healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume “Baligyaan Banana Chips with Honey” and “John-nette Banana Chips.”

The FDA said both products are not registered and have no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration.

“The manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited,” FDA said.

No FDA evaluation

“Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” it added.

Concerned establishments were likewise warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said products until a CPR is issued.

The FDA urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.

Meanwhile, the FDA has also issued on Wednesday a cautionary notice to the public regarding the purchase of an “unregistered” collagen coffee drink.

Colladrink Caffe Latte

In an advisory, the FDA alerted healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume “Colladrink Caffe Latte Premium Instant (Premium Coffee with Collagen Glutathione and Garcinia Cambogia).

The said product is not registered and has no corresponding CPR, according to the agency.

Manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, and sponsorship of health products without proper authorization is prohibited.

“Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” the FDA said.

“All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food product until a CPR is issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued,” the agency added.