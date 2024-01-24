Amid the alleged “ayuda scam” in Davao Region discussed during a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order last Tuesday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the need for equitable and transparent distribution of government aid to poor and indigent Filipinos.

Go, vice chairperson of the said committee, opened his address by reaffirming his support for the Department of Social Welfare and Development programs that provide assistance to the underprivileged.

He however appealed to DSWD to ensure immediate, fair, clean and politics-free aid distributions to achieve its mandate of uplifting the lives of the poor.

“It is sad to note that some of our fellow countrymen are allegedly being robbed of funds which are intended to assist them,” he remarked.

This is in response to claims that beneficiaries only get a percentage of the allocated amount of educational assistance due to them from DSWD. Furthermore, the aid was allegedly distributed during the period when such programs were put on hold due to the conduct of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

In his questioning, Go sought clarity on the DSWD’s actions to safeguard public funds intended to aid the poor. He asked them to ensure the rightful beneficiaries receive assistance without any deductions or political interference.

Go also highlighted the need for thorough coordination between agencies mandated to implement programs to aid the poor such as DSWD’s Assistance to Indigents in Crisis Situations, and local government units when it comes to validating target beneficiaries and ensuring seamless implementation on the ground.

The senator explained the distinction between the national-level DSWD and local entities like the City or Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, which operate under local government units and are appointed by mayors or governors.

He emphasized the need to prevent selective distribution and favoritism to ensure that the impoverished are not exploited.