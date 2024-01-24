Duterte: Honor Holocaust victims

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Wednesday urged Filipinos to remember and honor the more than 6 million Jews who died during the Holocaust.

“We pay tribute to their unwavering bravery in the face of relentless persecution and their remarkable strength in the midst of adversity,” Duterte said in her speech in commemoration of this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Kalantiaw Elementary School in Quezon City.

“As we gather in remembrance for this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us unite as a global community in solemn reflection. Together, we pledge to combat intolerance and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to compassion, justice and unity,” she added.

According to her, these heinous crimes against innocent men, women, and children will forever stand as a testament to our resolute commitment to fight racism, discrimination, oppression, and injustice in our society.

“Let us ensure that the lessons of the Holocaust continue to inspire us to protect the rights and dignity of all,” Duterte said.

She also said that children and the youth must be instilled with a deep appreciation for all races, ethnicities, and nationalities. Sara is of Jewish descent from her mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

Equal opportunity for all

Duterte said the Department of Education remains steadfast and determined in its dedication to providing equal educational opportunities for children from diverse backgrounds, while instilling the values of inclusivity and diversity.

“The stories of resilience and sacrifice from Holocaust victims will forever inspire us. As we empower our youth to become responsible citizens in a free nation, we must ensure that these narratives continue to resonate in our society,” she said.

“Our presence today signifies our commitment to educate our people about the lessons of the Holocaust, reaffirming our dedication to building a society where such heinous acts are never repeated,” she added.