Dela Rosa: Trillanes using ICC issue to destabilize ties between Marcoses, Dutertes

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said former Senator Antonio Trillanes III is using the issues of the International Criminal Court with the Philippines to “destabilize” the relationship between Marcoses and Dutertes.

“I don’t know. Is Trillanes appointed as spokesperson of ICC? I don’t know if he has an appointment as spokesperson for ICC. You know, Trillanes is a great destabilizer. He just want to destabilize the relationship between the Marcoses and the Dutertes. Gusto niya lang mag-destabilize para mag-away (He wants to destabilize to make conflict). That’s his motive,” Dela Rosa told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Trillanes, the ICC investigators had already gathered enough evidence to prosecute Dela Rosa and former President Rodrigo Duterte over possible cases of crime against humanity for implementing the war on drugs campaign.

Trillanes’ statement prompted Dela Rosa to urge the Marcos administration to make a public stand on the ICC issue.

Dela Rosa stressed he is prepared to face the ICC scrutiny should the government allow the investigation to prosper in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the ICC may visit the Philippines but the government will not cooperate in the international tribunal’s investigation of the country’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

“Let me say this for the 100th time. I do not recognize the jurisdiction of ICC in the Philippines. I consider this as a threat to our sovereignty. Therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts,” Marcos said.

“However, as ordinary people, they can come and visit the Philippines, pero hindi kami tutulong sa kanila (but we will not help them),” he added.

Dela Rosa lauded Marcos for releasing a “bold statement” on the ICC issue.

“[I want to thank the President] for making a bold statement of protecting our sovereignty and isa siyang President na may isang salita (he is a President who has one word). Thank you Mr. President,” he said.

He noted that Marcos’ recent statement would end speculations on the ICC issue.

“If the government will cooperate, I will cooperate too. But the stand of the government is not to cooperate, then who am I to cooperate? I am a Filipino citizen. I will follow the government,” he said.

Dela Rosa likewise said he still trusts Marcos’ words.

“The President has made his public statement. It ends here. Whatever sugarcoating they would make about the ICC’s intrusion of our sovereignty, wala na (it’s nothing),” he said.

“Now, we can confirm that ICC can no longer expect cooperation from this government,” he added.