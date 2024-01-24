Central Negros anti-insurgent operations continue

Authorities reported that a Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army rebel wanted for frustrated murder was arrested while another voluntarily surrendered to authorities in central Negros on separate occasions earlier this week.

The Philippine Army in Himamaylan City disclosed that the NPA member — identified as Rey Vincies de Leon — is now in police custody for inquest proceedings after his arrest by the joint team of the 94th Infantry Battalion and Himamaylan Component City Police Station last 21 January.

De Leon is believed to be an active member of the dismantled Central Negros 2’s Sentro De Grabidad Platoon, was involved in an ambush of police officers in the neighboring Binalbagan town a few years back.

Joint military and police troops served on De Leon the warrant of arrest for frustrated murder issued by Presiding Judge Walter Zorilla of Regional Trial Court Branch 55, dated 26 September 2023.

Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, lauded the collaboration of the military and the police that resulted in the arrest of the suspect, showing that criminals, especially wanted CPP-NPA terrorists, cannot elude authorities.