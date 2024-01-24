Bohol-Panglao Int'l Airport unveils breastfeeding station, kid's play area

The Bohol-Panglao International Airport improves its traveler experience as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) opened last Tuesday the nursing station (breastfeeding station) and children's play area located in the pre-departure area of the terminal.

According to CAAP Area 7 manager Atty. Rafael Tatlonghari, this latest addition offers a comfortable space for breastfeeding mothers, and the children can have more fun before taking their flights to various destinations.

Tatlonghari also stated that airport staff can be approached for the utilisation of the area.

He added that the purpose of this project was to give air travelers an efficient and enjoyable flying experience. It was initiated by the BPIA's Gender and Development (GAD) Committee.

BPIA was recognised as the country's first ecologically conscious airport in 2018 and showcased solar panels and other sustainable, green buildings, demonstrating its commitment to improving its products.