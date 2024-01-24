BARMM Parliament employee shot dead

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities on Wednesday reported that a senior employee of the 80-member seat Bangsamoro Transition Authority in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was shot dead by still unidentified gunmen.

Initial reports said that the employee was seated inside his car which was parked near a shopping mall and a kilometer away from the Sharif Kabunsuan Cultural Complex where the regional offices of BARMM are located when he was fired upon by two men riding a motorcycle.

Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao commander P/Brig. Gen. Allan Cruz Nobleza, on the other hand, reported that the incident took place at Gov. Gutierrez Avenue, one of the busiest streets in Cotabato City on Tuesday night.

Nobleza identified the victim as Sulaiman Kusain Macabangon, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He added that the suspects immediately fled after shooting the victim.

The police are now conducting a manhunt operation against the suspect who remains at large and unidentified

Meantime, Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., city police director, said investigators are gathering more information, especially security camera footage, near the spot where Macabangon was gunned down at 6:30 p.m.