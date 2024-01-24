5 arrested in P1.054-M drug sting

The intensified anti-drug operation conducted by authorities in the southern Metro area resulted in the arrest of five suspects and confiscation of P1.054 million.

Report gathered at the Southern Police District showed the operation in Taguig City occurred around 6 p.m. on 22 January at Barangay Bagumbayan, Taguig City by combined elements of the SPD Drug Enforcement Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Taguig City police station Sub-Station 10.

The drug sting resulted in the arrest of three suspects identified as alias Nicky a high-value individual, 37 years old, junkshop helper, alias Allan, 51 years old, construction worker, and alias Dencio, 35 years old.

Confiscated from the suspects were one plastic bag containing suspected shabu, weighing 80 grams with a value of P544,000, one genuine P1,000 bill, 36 pieces of P1,000 boodle money and one cell phone.

The following day, 23 January, another buy-bust operation was conducted by anti-drug operatives resulting in the arrest of two suspects at about 7:10 p.m. and the confiscation of a substantial quantity of suspected illegal substances.

The suspects arrested during the operation were identified as alias Kim, 22 years old listed as HVI/pusher, and alias Emy 50 years old.

The joint operation also led to the confiscation of two knot-tied transparent plastic bags and one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet, all containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with total weight of 75 grams and an estimated street value of P510,000, genuine P1,000 bill on top of 30 counterfeit P1,000 bill used as buy bust money, an Android cellphone and a digital weighing scale.

Complaints for Violation of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 are being prepared against the arrested suspects.