The Spectrum, Wil Tower and Laureano di Trevi Towers unveil big-cut units

Four prestigious condo developments — Vista Land’s Vista Shaw, The Spectrum, Wil Tower and Laureano di Trevi Towers — recently unveiled their big-cut units at an exclusive event called “Plethora,” which was held at the Brittany Hotel in Taguig City. The special occasion drew a distinguished gathering that included business partners, valued clients and investors, visionary architects and dedicated employees.

The renowned architects who led the design team proudly informed the guests that they envision these expansive living spaces for larger families that need more spacious homes to foster stronger social connections. Indeed, with more Filipinos inclined to entertain friends, kith, and kin at home, having generous space makes it more comfortable for them to do so.

The same architects likewise suggested that the extra space afforded by big-cut units may accommodate a home office or a cozy children’s room — perfect for professionals working remotely and growing families.

Even better, more spacious accommodations provide yet another exciting benefit: Flexibility. Generous layouts allow residents to express their unique style and design preferences when furnishing and decorating their living spaces.

It is no surprise that Teresa Tumbaga, division head of Vista Land, shares everyone’s enthusiasm for the new big-cut units. “To create comfortable living spaces for all our homeowners is our constant objective,” she asserts. “We hope these big-cut units will provide them the space to live comfortably through the years.”

Finally, Tumbaga reminds prospective homeowners that Vista Land is offering these capacious condo units at their premier projects in bustling central business districts: Vista Shaw in Mandaluyong, The Spectrum in the Ortigas Center; Wil Tower in the Quezon City CBD; and Laureano di Trevi Towers in Makati City.