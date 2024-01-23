Senate panel to scrutinize lotto draw results; PCSO invites lawmakers to observe lottery processes

A Senate panel on Thursday will be conducting an inquiry on the legitimacy of jackpot lotto draw results processes by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, who chairs the Committee on Ways and Means, has cast doubt on the increasing number of lotto winners. He said there is a need to scrutinize the PCSO’s lotto draw processes.

Tulfo is also questioning the PCSO’s transferring of prize fund reserve to jackpot money.

The senator is also pushing to ban the PCSO’s movement of prize fund reserve as it “should be used for charity projects,” including medical assistance programs.

Meanwhile, the PCSO has invited senators to personally observe the agency’s lotto draw processes.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said the lawmakers can even initiate an unannounced inspection to witness the entire lotto draw process to “erase any doubts about the integrity of results” in the lottery draws.

“We are committed to openness and accountability in the conduct of all our lottery activities. We believe that fostering transparency in the lotto draw process is crucial in maintaining public trust and confidence in the integrity of our operations,” he said.

Robles underscored that the PCSO has “kept its integrity beyond question” for the past 89 years.

“We are committed to following that unsullied reputation. That's why we are inviting our honorable senators for them to see how the actual processes work,” he added.

Senator Imee Marcos also said she is puzzled by the increasing number of lotto winners, saying it could set a Guinness world record.

Marcos’ remarks stemmed from the PCSO’s announcement in October last year that 433 individuals had won the P236 million 6/55 lottery jackpot.

“Now, we have winners almost every day,” she added.

The public recently criticized the PCSO after an edited photo of a Lotto 6/42 jackpot winner went viral and became a laughing stock.

The said photo was posted on PCSO social media accounts—showing the winner from San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan who claimed the Lotto 6/42 jackpot worth P43,882,361.60 at the PCSO main office on 28 December 2023.

During the senate hearing last week, Robles explained the editing of the photo was necessary to protect the bettor’s identity upon claiming the jackpot prize.