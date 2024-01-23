Refusal to scrap extra PUV registration fee needs DoTr probe

A transport group is urging the Department of Transportation to investigate the reported refusal of some Land Transportation Offices to waive the collection of a computer fee for processing renewals of public utility vehicle, or PUV, registrations.

The Federated Land Transport Organizations of the Philippines, or FELTOP, on Tuesday urged Transportation Secretary, Jaime J. Bautista, to address the issue that the group believes is unfair to transport workers.

"We have already sent a letter-complaint to Secretary Bautista regarding this seeming non-compliance of LTO chief, Asec (Assistant Secretary) Vigor Mendoza II, to his directive issued last December to stop collecting the P169 computer fees," Jun Rustico Braga, FELTOP board director and spokesperson, said.

According to FELTOP, several driver-members who renewed their vehicles, particularly in Public Utility Vehicle Registration Center Quezon City and PUVREC Pasay, still collected P169 for computer fees.

In December 2023, FELTOP lauded the DoTr for scrapping such a "miscellaneous" requirement by the LTO.

While it was a welcome development, the group then said that the order should also apply to motorists renewing vehicles not under the PUV category.

The FELTOP officials earlier met with Bautista in his office to discuss recommendations and resolve issues that were aimed at supporting the transport workers.

The LTO had already removed the P169 computer fee previously when it undertook the computerization of its in-house IT systems and contracted for the establishment of the Land Transportation Management System.