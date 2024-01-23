Puerto Princesa exceeds 2023 revenue targets

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The city government here has reported achieving fiscal success in 2023, surpassing its revenue targets.

In a consolidated report submitted by City Treasurer Jerome Padrones, it was disclosed that the city collected a total of ₱313,362,536.04 in real property tax for the year, exceeding the initial target of ₱275,000,000 by 114%.

Business Tax collection also experienced a substantial boost, with a total of ₱480,282,5112.51 collected, marking a 118% increase above the target of ₱405,600,000. Additionally, Fees and Charges significantly contributed to the city's revenue, accumulating ₱160,475,257.15, which represents a staggering 120% surplus compared to the expected ₱133,250,000.

The city's Economic Enterprises also performed exceptionally well, with a total collection of ₱158,094,997.91, surpassing the projected collection of ₱80,750,000 by an astounding 196%.

City Treasurer Jerome Padrones attributes this fiscal success to the residents of Puerto Princesa, emphasizing that they can see the tangible results of their tax payments.

"Every Puerto Princesan can see and feel where their taxes and payments are going," he said Monday.

Padrones also highlighted the positive impact of auction sales on revenue growth, as well as the convenience of online transactions for business and building permits.

He mentioned that the commerce and tourism industries, including markets, baywalk stalls, land transportation terminals, and fish ports, played a significant role in the Fees and Charges Collection through rent and fees.

Looking ahead, it is expected that the upward revenue trend will continue into 2024, thanks to various infrastructure projects, including public markets in barangays.

Padrones affirmed that the city government remains dedicated to providing support to residents in remote barangays who wish to pay land and business taxes, with transactions facilitated by mini-city halls.