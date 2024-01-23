Protect people’s interest amid cha-cha issue — Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has emphatically voiced his stand in protecting the Filipinos’ right to suffrage by ensuring that voter registration, especially for new applicants, is not compromised amid moves to prioritize the verification of signatures submitted to the Commission on Elections for the proposed constitutional amendments through People’s Initiative.

In an ambush interview last Sunday, 21 January, after aiding fire victims in Cebu City and later join the Sinulog Festivities, Go emphasized the importance of upholding democratic processes and the rights of Filipinos to vote.

“Let’s give priority to voter registration. This is democracy and it is every Fiipino’s right to vote,” Go asserted, underscoring his stance that the right to vote is a fundamental aspect of Philippine democracy.

His comments were in response to the recent statement from the Commission on Elections regarding the possible temporary halt of voter registration due to the reported push for constitutional amendments through People’s Initiative.

According to Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, the suspension might be necessary as each municipality and the city has only one election officer who cannot simultaneously handle registration and verification of signatures submitted for the People’s Initiative.

Comelec chairman George Garcia has mentioned that the focus needs to shift towards verification if the petition advances. This process involves local Comelec offices verifying and certifying the names and signatures on the petitions submitted nationwide.

However, Go stressed the need to protect fundamental provisions of the current constitution especially when it comes to the right to participate in National and Local Elections. He added that any proposed change in the constitution must aim to benefit the Filipino people, particularly the less privileged, rather than politicians.

He emphasized the importance of taking time to amend the Constitution and maintaining a system of checks and balances within the government.