Porky party

It’s not surprising to see live pigs around from time to time as such animals are ubiquitous, being a source of food. In Kentucky, USA, Richmond police recently caught a pig that had escaped from a truck.

“Officers responded this morning to a pig on the loose!” the police department wrote on social media, according to Fox News. The officers soon found the animal and collared it.

“After escaping from its trailer, this hefty friend spent some time enjoying the winter weather and recent snowfall,” said the Richmond Police Department chief of the pig that was unarmed and not dangerous.

Before turning the pig over to the truck owner, the officers took a photo of themselves with the brownish hog.

In Sariaya, Quezon, the family of Antony Cosico celebrated her 18th birthday with a debut party, GTV Balitanghali reported.

Cosico’s family, which has a piggery business, gave the debutante a unique present.

Photos of the affair shared by Mark Gil M. Manalo of TradeMark Events to news outlet and social media showed Cosico receiving 18 piglets tied with ribbons the color of which matched the motif of the debut.

Aside from 18 piglets, Cosico also received feeds as gifts.

The debutante had no qualms about getting the live animals and feeds as presents. Cosico plans to pay the gesture forward, saying that when the piglets are grown and reproduce, she will also give piglets as a birthday gift.