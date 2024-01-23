PBBM says VP Sara might just be testing the waters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that Vice President Sara Duterte might be testing the waters to gauge public reaction to her announcement to run for the upcoming elections.

In a television interview Tuesday evening, Marcos said he knows the Vice President made the announcement but clarified that he has yet to discuss the matter directly with her.

"I think (the Vice President is) also testing the waters to see what the reaction will be," Marcos said in a television interview Tuesday evening.

"The main thing is, 'Did you hear that Inday Sara announced?' Yes, okay, that's it. There's nothing more there. 'What do you think she will do?" We will talk about that later," Marcos added.

Vice President Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said she will run for a government position again in the next election.

In her address in Barangay Bago Gallera, Davao City this week, Duterte mentioned Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Congressman Paolo Duterte have no intentions of seeking re-election.

"They might not run in the next election, so I am here in your area to campaign because I will run in the next election," the Vice President said, without disclosing the specific role she intends to pursue.

The upcoming midterm election is scheduled for 2025. Opting to participate in the 2025 election would mean abbreviating her tenure, originally set to conclude in 2028.