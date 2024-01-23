PBBM emphasizes need for equal treatment regardless of social standing

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that the fruits of democracy remain hollow for those Filipinos trapped in poverty as he emphasized the need for equal treatment before the law, regardless of social standing.

During the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the First Republic of the Philippines at the historic Barasoain Church in Bulacan, Marcos said that a country is considered "impoverished" when only a select few individuals experience advantages of true democracy.

He also acknowledged the need for the government to combat poverty and overcome contemporary obstacles to achieve the visionary goals set by the country's founding fathers.

"We have been working for the higher income and better jobs to emancipate our people from the bondage of poverty, for a Republic is impoverished if only a few are enriched," Marcos said.

"The fruit of democracy tastes bitter to those who cannot partake," he added.

The President also emphasized the need for swift and impartial justice, stressing that "if justice can be bought or delayed, so too can freedom."

Marcos said the government's commitment to a fair and accessible legal system aims to ensure that all citizens, regardless of wealth or background, can access the protection of the law.

On the issue of public safety, Marcos said his administration has "been cleaning and lighting our streets to free our people from fear."

He linked crime and disorder not only to individual safety but also to economic and social paralysis, hindering the pursuit of happiness and national progress.

Marcos says a divided Republic can never prosper

In the same speech, Marcos acknowledged the historical fissures that have existed within the Philippines, even during the birth of the Malolos Republic.

"A divided Republic can never prosper. When fractured into tribes, cliques and factions, its attention is divided by the petty, and its energy is distracted away from the grand dreams we have for our nation," Marcos said.

However, Marcos emphasized that these divisions should not become stumbling blocks, but rather fuel the desire for a stronger, more unified nation.

The President said that the government has been working to forge national unity "based on ideals larger than ourselves, for a cause higher than we are."

“These cracks were present when the Malolos Republic was born. Nonetheless, these fissures did not prevent our cohesion into a Republic, but on the contrary, it fueled the imperative that our fragmented islands shall rise as a united nation,” he added.

Established on 23 January 1899, the Malolos Republic served as the foundational constitution for the inaugural First Philippine Republic.

According to Marcos Jr., this vision continues to guide his administration in leading the nation today.