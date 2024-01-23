One China policy remains—PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that One China policy remains unchanged and that he is not endorsing Taiwan’s independence.

Marcos made the remarks in a television interview Tuesday evening after his message congratulating Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te earned China's displeasure.

"The One-China policy remains in place. We have adhered to the One-China policy strictly and conscientiously since we adopted (it)," Marcos said.

"We are not endorsing Taiwanese independence. Taiwan is a province of China," Marcos added.

He assured the public that the Philippines has adhered strictly and conscientiously to this policy since its adoption.

Marcos acknowledged that China's response to his friendly gesture towards Taiwan took him by surprise.

He explained that the greeting was simply an expression of common courtesy, reciprocating the goodwill shown to him when he assumed the presidency.

"I have a simple explanation for that. I received congratulatory messages when I became the President. So what do you do? It is just a common courtesy to do the same for them. That is where I am coming from,” Marcos said.

He also underscored that the primary goal is to maintain peace and avoid any disruptions in the region as he highlighted the importance of regional stability.

There has been tension between the Philippines and China over the past year, coinciding with Marcos extending gestures towards Taiwan.

In his message, Marcos expressed anticipation for "close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead."

However, Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning criticized Marcos' remarks, characterizing them as a "serious breach of the political commitments made by the Philippines to the Chinese side, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs."

However, it noteworthy that the Philippines and Taiwan also maintained ties, with both nations having an "economic and cultural office" in Taipei and Manila, respectively, which serves as a de facto embassy.