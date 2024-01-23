Occidental Mindoro confirms African swine flu cases

Occidental Mindoro Governor Ed Gadiano confirmed that there were reported cases of African swine fever in some areas of their province.

In a statement on Monday, Gadiano said three out of 11 of their municipalities have been affected by the ASF; Sitio Danlog and Sitio Balingaso, Brgy. Monteclaro, of San Jose, Sitio Amaling I, Brgy. Manoot, of Rizal, and Sitio Buboy, San Vicente, of Sta. Cruz. Hence, an urgent meeting was held after results from the Bureau of Animal Industry came out to formulate interventions for the viral disease.

The Occidental Mindoro provincial government requested owners of affected swine within 500 circular meters from the first positive case of ASF in said areas to voluntarily surrender their domestic pigs to authorized officials. Meanwhile, affected domestic pigs were sacrificed and buried to prevent the spread of ASF in other areas of the province.

Gadiano said owners who voluntarily surrender their pigs will be given financial assistance from the DA and other local government units.

The municipal government also released dos and don'ts for combating ASF:

Do’s

1. Inform the Provincial Veterinary Office, Municipal Agriculture/Veterinary Office, or Barangay Government any illness or death of pigs in your area

2. Provide correct information or knowledge about ASF to citizens to help prevent and spread the disease.

3. Intensify biosecurity to keep livestock safe against ASF

4. Place checkpoints that conduct inspections and spray disinfectant on passing vehicles, especially those carrying livestock or pigs

5. Notify the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian if your neighbor has a sick or dead pig

Don’ts

1. Travel or transfer of live pigs from affected areas to areas without ASF cases

2. Buy processed products and pork meat such as ham, tocino, longganisa, chicharon, and other products with meat ingredients or parts of pork from ASF-affected areas

3. Avoid feeding pig slop (kaning baboy) to your pigs.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, ASF is a viral disease affecting pigs and wild boar with up to a 100% case fatality rate. However, the municipal government clarified that the viral disease does not infect humans but noted that humans can carry the virus and transmit it to pigs through vehicles, equipment, clothes, slippers, and shoes.

The investigation, including taking blood samples from the domestic pigs in the said areas, is ongoing.