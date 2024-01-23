Meralco reaffirms support for PNP

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has reaffirmed its support to the Philippine National Police (PNP), with the commitment to ensure reliable and stable electricity service for all its camps within the franchise area.

In a recent courtesy call, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho (second from the left) assured PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. (third from the right) of Meralco’s continued assistance through the proactive maintenance of electric facilities servicing police camps.

Meralco, through its corporate social responsibility arm One Meralco Foundation, also helped boost the modernization efforts of the PNP with a donation of over 100 sets of ICT equipment, including computers and printers. As a dependable nation-building partner of the government, Meralco also plays an active role in the community engagement projects of the PNP. These include the electrification of rural communities supported by the PNP and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, wire-clearing operations, and outreach programs.

During the courtesy call, Mr. Aperocho expressed appreciation to Gen. Acorda Jr. for the PNP’s support in Meralco’s efforts to reduce system loss. Police officers help bolster this campaign by providing security assistance to Meralco crews who terminate and confiscate illegal service wires.

“Meralco recognizes how crucial reliable and stable electricity service is for the PNP to effectively and efficiently fulfill its duty of protecting our communities’ safety and welfare. We share in this responsibility by continuously innovating and upgrading our facilities to deliver high-quality electricity service 24/7,” Mr. Aperocho said.

Also seen in the photo are Meralco’s First Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet (leftmost) and Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief External and Government Affairs Officer Arnel Paciano D. Casanova (rightmost).