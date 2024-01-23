Mendoza lauds 2 NCR transport groups for their initiatives

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, on Tuesday commended two transport groups in Metro Manila for their initiative to have the passenger jeepneys of their members be registered amid the implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

Mendoza explained that the cooperation of transport groups is essential in the success of the government’s efforts to register as many delinquent motor vehicles, both private and those being used for public transportation.

“On behalf of our Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and the LTO family, I extend my sincerest gratitude to the leadership of the KARTUJODA Transport Cooperative for its initiative to have the jeepneys under its group renew their registration,” Mendoza said, in response to the letter of the group’s chairman, Francisco Domanais.

The same appreciation was extended by Mendoza to the leaders and members of the Dagat-Dagatan-Navotas Transport Cooperative for joining the same activity that happened at the terminal of the KARTIJODA Transport Cooperative in Karuhatan, Valenzuela City.

In the letter sent to Mendoza, Domanais has requested the LTO for a one-day registration and inspection of passenger jeepneys, totaling to 49—41 of the passenger jeepney belong to the Kartujoda Transport Cooperative while the rest are from Dagat Dagatan-Navotas Transport Cooperative.

Domanais explained that they took the initiative "to ensure that our jeepney units comply with the regulations and standards set by the LTO."

In response, Mendoza forwarded the letter to the office of LTO-National Capital Region Director Roque Verzoza III, who in turn, sent a team with equipment to the terminal of the transport cooperative.

The LTO team did not only facilitate the renewal of the registration but also conducted an inspection to check the road worthiness of the passenger jeepneys.

“Mahalaga ang ginawang ito ng dalawang transport group dahil tayo ay naghahanda na sa malakwakan at agresibong operasyon ng ‘No Registration, No Travel’ policy. Hinihikayat natin ang iba pang mga transport group na makipag-tulungan sa programang ito dahil ito din ay para sa kapakanan ng kanilang miyembro,” Mendoza said.

“The LTO is ready to schedule a one-day registration and inspection for all their members in order to expedite the entire process which will also benefit their members dahil ang LTO na ang pupunta sa kanilang terminal at hindi na kailangang pumunta pa ang kani-kanilang miyembro sa aming mga opisina,” he added.

Mendoza earlier presided over a command conference with top officials of the LTO, along with representatives of other government agencies, to map out plans in carrying out the massive crackdown against motor vehicles with expired registration.