Haley beats Trump at tiny NH village

Voters in Dixville Notch, a tiny village with only six registered voters, kicked off New Hampshire’s presidential primary on Tuesday handing a surprise early landslide victory to Republican nomination aspirant Nikki Haley.

The midnight vote and count took about 10 minutes, and ended with no votes at all for frontrunner Donald Trump and six for Haley, his only remaining rival in the conservative party’s nomination race.

The tiny northeastern hamlet in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted “first in the nation” in primaries and the presidential election itself since 1960.

Electoral laws in New Hampshire allow municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have fulfilled their civic duty.

Most polling stations in New Hampshire will open between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Dixville Notch, the proceedings unfolded in a relaxed atmosphere as an accordion player in a shiny red shirt played the national anthem to kick off the vote and somebody’s dogs walked around the polling center, sniffing people.

One by one, the six registered voters collected their ballots from election officials seated at a table, stepped behind a curtain into a booth to mark them and then came back out to drop them in a box.