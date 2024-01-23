LATEST

GLIMPSE OF BROADER PLAN

LOOK: People in the newly opened area near Jones Bridge in Binondo, Manila, on 23 January 2024, enjoy a fresh view of the Pasig riverfront. President Marcos aimed at more than beautification with the "Pasig Bigyan Buhay Muli" (PBBM) project, seeking to transform the Pasig River into a hub for economic activity, tourism, and improved transportation in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Now, with the first 500 meters complete, efforts focus on extending the people-, bicycle-, and pet-friendly Pasig Esplanade along the remaining 25 kilometers. | via Joey Sanchez Mendoza