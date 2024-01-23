Ex-DOH adviser: Vapes not less harmful option than cigarettes

A former Department of Health sounded the alarm on the rise of vape usage in the country, pointing out that these are not less harmful options than cigarettes.

In a radio interview on Tuesday, 23 January, Dr. Tony Leachon said a 20 milligram per milliliter vape is equivalent to smoking of at least 48 cigarettes.

"Lumalabas sa pag-aaral na yung e-cigarettes o vapes ay mas prone to develop cardiovascular effects katulad ng heart attacks (It appears from the studies that those who use e-cigarettes or vapes are more prone to develop cardiovascular effects such as heart attacks)," Leachon told TeleRadyo, citing a study at a university in Kentucky.

"Kasi akala mo kasi ay hindi harmful kasi pinosition kasi siya na parang step-down therapy sa paninigarilyo o harm reduction (Because they would think it's not harmful because they were positioned as step-down therapies to smoking or harm reduction)," he added.

Leachon said vape users also inhale acetaldehyde and formaldehyde which can cause lung and cardiovascular diseases.

The health expert pointed out that loose regulations and flavored vapes made them more appealing to the youth.

"Alam naman natin masangsang yung amoy ng tobacco, akala nila kung wala kang amoy, mas okay (We know the smell of tobacco is pungent, they think if it doesn't smell, then it's better)," he noted.

Under the law, the Department of Trade and Industry has exclusive jurisdiction over any issues, requirements, and subject matters related to vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products.

Only properly registered vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products with the applicable graphic health warnings are allowed to be sold, advertised, or distributed through whatever means.

The DTI has the authority to issue an order directing that a non-compliant website, online application, and social media account be taken down and preventing non-compliant online sellers from selling vaping products.