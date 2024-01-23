DENR sought to respect Sagay City's decision to stop open-pit mining

An anti-mining group on Tuesday called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to respect the decision of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Sagay City denying the request of Tambuli Mining Corp. to endorse an open-pit mining project in Brgy. Lopez Jaena, Sagay City in Negros Occidental.

The Sagay Sangguniang Panlungsod in a resolution issued on 10 January, stood firm on their declared policy under their City Environment Code “to protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature”.

As articulated by the Sangguniang Panlungsod Resolution, copper open-pit mining would entail cutting of trees, flattening of mountaintops, creation of huge craters, and production of vast amounts of wastes in the form of tailings. Overall, copper mining pollutes land, marine and water ecosystems and releases toxic chemicals that have harmful impacts on people’s health.

This was the same reason why the Alyansa Tigil Mina called on DENR, to uphold the local autonomy of the Sagay LGU and immediately disapprove the mining application of Tambuli Mining.

"We also hope other LGUs confronted with mining applications follow the lead of the LGU of Sagay. As elected leaders, local government officials are mandated to protect the interests of their communities and ensure their right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment," ATM National Coordinator Jaybee Garganera said in their statement.

"We salute the LGU and laud the persistent efforts of Bishop Gerry Alminaza and the people behind the Diocese of San Carlos and the Social Action Center for lobbying the local government and getting the support of the communities against mining. The perseverance of Bishop Alminaza, the church workers and allied organizations to raise awareness on the issue and articulate the arguments against mining has generated the much-needed support from local officials," Garganera added.

"We call on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to respect the decision of the LGU," the group stressed.