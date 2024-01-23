DA strengthens water irrigation systems in Zamboanga del Sur

As a step toward ensuring food security, boosting rice production and accelerating the livelihood of farmers, the Department of Agriculture has furnished two diversion dams in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The two dams, funded through the DA's Rice program, were turned over last 17 January to beneficiaries of the Small Water Irrigation System Association from barangays Sicade and Gawil of the said province.

The Sicade SWISA welcomed the completion of a diversion dam project amounting to P5.8 million.

Moreover, Gawil SWISA received the rehabilitation of the Gawil Irrigation Project, supported by the DA Quick Response Fund valued at P4.4 million.

The infrastructure aims to boost the province's irrigation efficiency and fortify its agricultural community’s resilience in times of natural calamities.

Kumalarang Mayor Ruel Molina expressed appreciation for the irrigation projects and pledged to oversee and support the SWISA beneficiaries.