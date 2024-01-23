Bus firm commits Mindanao economic growth

Mindanao Star Bus Transit Inc. said it would support the economic growth of Central Mindanao in terms of boosting passengers’ mobility and transportation of agricultural products.

“Mindanao Star Bus is committed to spurring and sustaining social and economic activities in this region by providing safe, dependable, and affordable public transport,” said Leo Rey Yanson, the newly re-elected chairman and president of the company, after the stockholders’ meeting held on 20 January 2024, in Cagayan de Oro City.

Central Mindanao or SOCCSKSARGEN (Region XII), which includes South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Cotabato and Sarangani provinces, and General Santos City, is also the Philippines’ top tuna producer, accounting for 80 percent of the industry. The region is also famous for aquaculture products, livestock and high-value crops.

Mindanao Star Bus serves significant transport routes in SOCCSKSARGEN, offering reliable and accessible transportation.

The re-elected MBSTI board members include Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Y. Dumancas, Charles Dumancas, Arvin John Villaruel, and Rey Ardo. A company statement said an organizational meeting followed, where Leo Rey Yanson was re-appointed chairman and president, and Olivia V. Yanson was corporate secretary and treasurer.

Meanwhile, Yanson family matriarch Olivia V. Yanson led the annual stockholders’ meeting of Bachelor Express Inc. on 21 January 2024.

BEI stockholders re-elected Olivia, Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Dumancas, Charles Dumancas, Arvin John Villaruel, Rey Ardo, Anita Chua, Daniel Nicolas Golez, Danny Lorenton, Hernan Omecillo and Alfredo Ligo Jr. as board members, the company said.

Following the election, the board re-appointed Leo Rey as president and CEO and Olivia Yanson as treasurer and corporate secretary.

Mindanao Star Bus and Bachelor Express are affiliates of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies, one of Southeast Asia’s most significant transport conglomerates, providing direct livelihood to over 18,000 employees.