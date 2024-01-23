BARMM farm coops receive boost

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government has donated 20 farm tractors with rotavators to organized farmers cooperatives in the region as part of the activities of the 5th founding anniversary of the Bangsamoro region that kicked off on Sunday.

BARMM Assistant Senior Minister Abdullah Cusain on Tuesday said that a total of 20 organized farmers’ cooperatives each received one unit from the regional government on Monday.

Cusain said that the 20 farm tractors cost the BARMM government some P30.9 million funded by Project Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangaingailangan or TABANG.

Project TABANG is one of the flagship programs of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim which aims to extend immediate support to the Bangsamoro people within and outside the region.

Cusain explained that the Bangsamoro government solely funded the procurement of the tractors without any contribution required from the beneficiaries.

“Procurement is solely funded by the BARMM government and our only hope is that these tractors will be used according to its purpose,” Cusain said.

Meantime, Sadat Esmael of BIAF Olas Producers Cooperative in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte confided that since the inception of their organization, they have long been aspiring to have a tractor.

“Majority of our members rely on farming, hence, having a tractor with a rotavator would be a big help for us,” Esmael said.

He also stressed that while the implement is freely given to them by the BARMM government, their members who wish to use it would still be required to contribute a fee for the maintenance of the farm equipment.

In other developments, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy also handed land titles, seedlings, a waiting shed, a covered court and a warehouse with a solar dryer.

These were provided courtesy of the Support to Local Moral Governance of the Office of the Chief Minister.

BARMM was established on 21 January 2019, through the ratification of the Republic Act 11054, signed by then President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018.